Description

Five outstanding examples of the cars have been specially photographed for this book and are featured in some 70 colour shots. There are also more than 140 black-and-white illustrations drawn from archives as well as from Alvis sales and publicity material. Devoted exclusively to the Three Litre, this book offers an in-depth examination of these excellent cars to provide a store of information for the many owners who care passionately about them, and serve as a tribute to the men who made them.

Additional Information

Author:
Culshaw D
Book Title:
Alvis Three Litre 1950-67 In Detail
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
176
