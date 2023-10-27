An Austin Anthology III

Volume three continues James Stringer’s well received series with another highly entertaining collection of Austin-related stories.

In this third collection of tales, you'll discover a host of charming and nostalgic stories, including: 'Mugwump', and its incredible journey from Bristol to Cape Town – and back again; how Spike Milligan and fellow Goon Peter Sellers nearly fell out over an Austin 12/4; the company's promotional film about the Austin 7 – The Mighty Atom, and many other colourful and delightfully entertaining stories, all of which provide the reader with an alternative and previously untold history of the Austin Motor Car Company.