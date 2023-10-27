Veloce Publishing

An Austin Anthology III

Description

Volume three continues James Stringer’s well received series with another highly entertaining collection of Austin-related stories.

In this third collection of tales, you'll discover a host of charming and nostalgic stories, including: 'Mugwump', and its incredible journey from Bristol to Cape Town – and back again; how Spike Milligan and fellow Goon Peter Sellers nearly fell out over an Austin 12/4; the company's promotional film about the Austin 7 – The Mighty Atom, and many other colourful and delightfully entertaining stories, all of which provide the reader with an alternative and previously untold history of the Austin Motor Car Company.

  • Another collection of Austin-related stories from yesteryear
  • The third volume in James Stringer’s popular series
  • Traveller's tales of Mugwump's journey from Bristol to Cape Town
  • Why did Spike Milligan and Peter Sellers nearly fall out over an Austin 12/4?
  • All about Austin's promotional film and the Austin 7 The Mighty Atom
  • The history of Austin - receivership and the takeover bid by General Motors
  • A charmingly nostalgic book for Austin owners and enthusiasts
  • Contains many previously unheard stories and unpublished photographs
