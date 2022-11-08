Aston Martin - The Complete Story

Aston Martin is a marque that holds a special place in the British motor industry. As a manufacturer of cars for over 100 years, its history is tied up with the British psyche, and the marque holds a special place in the hearts of all motoring enthusiasts. This book charts the history of Aston Martin from its early days in central London, as Banford and Martin, through the Bertelli years in Feltham and the post-war David Brown years at Newport Pagnell to the current day with its purpose-built, state-of-the-art factory in Gaydon, Warwickshire. Now seen as an iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin has been designing, manufacturing and racing cars for over 100 years, almost continuously. Known for combining quality, style and performance in its products, the company has often struggled to balance these attributes with financial success. Fortunately, over the years generous investors who recognize the potential in the company have always been on hand to rescue and perpetuate the brand. Looking at the engines, the cars, the people, the business and car owners, this book tells the story of a quintessentially British marque.