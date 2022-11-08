Aston Martin - The Complete Story

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780719841187
UPC:
9780719841187
MPN:
9780719841187
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$110.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Aston Martin is a marque that holds a special place in the British motor industry. As a manufacturer of cars for over 100 years, its history is tied up with the British psyche, and the marque holds a special place in the hearts of all motoring enthusiasts. This book charts the history of Aston Martin from its early days in central London, as Banford and Martin, through the Bertelli years in Feltham and the post-war David Brown years at Newport Pagnell to the current day with its purpose-built, state-of-the-art factory in Gaydon, Warwickshire. Now seen as an iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin has been designing, manufacturing and racing cars for over 100 years, almost continuously. Known for combining quality, style and performance in its products, the company has often struggled to balance these attributes with financial success. Fortunately, over the years generous investors who recognize the potential in the company have always been on hand to rescue and perpetuate the brand. Looking at the engines, the cars, the people, the business and car owners, this book tells the story of a quintessentially British marque.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Aston Martin - The Complete Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
192
Author:
Matthew Vale
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The Aston Martin Book The Aston Martin Book Sample Image

The Aston Martin Book

TeNeuves

$295.00
Author: René Staud, ISBN: 9783832798185, Hardcover, 304 pages, 160 colour photographs, Texts in English, German, French, Russian and Chinese René Staud’s extraordinary images bring to...
Aston Martin DB7 - The Complete Story Aston Martin DB7 - The Complete Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

Aston Martin DB7 - The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author: Andrew Noakes, ISBN: 9781861268235 , 176 pages, Hardback, 2014 Reprint of First Published in 2006 The car that would become the DB7 began its gestation in 1991. Developed entirely under the...
Aston Martin DB4, DB5 & DB6 The Complete Story Aston Martin DB4, DB5 & DB6 The Complete Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

Aston Martin DB4, DB5 & DB6 The Complete Story

Crowood

$69.95
Author: Jonathan Wood, ISBN: 9781861263308, 192 pages, paperback, published in 2014 The Aston Martin DB4, which appeared in 1958, was rightly hailed as the finest British Grand Tourer of its day and...
Out of stock
Aston Martin (9783833151378)

Aston Martin

Editions Palmiers

$50.00
Authors: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink and Jochen van Osterrorth, 2010 , Flexibound Edition, 280 pages, ISBN: 9783833151378 - English-German-French Text -** Second-Hand book in perfect...
Out of stock
Aston Martin: The Story Of A Sports Car (B0000CJXFM)

Aston Martin - The Story Of A Sports Car

MRP

$250.00
Compiled By Dudley Coram, Hardbound, 373 Pages, ISBN: B0000CJXFM, First Edition, 1957, **Second-Hand book in perfect unread condition !** The pre-eminent position of the British Motor Industry in the...