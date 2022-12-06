Crowood

Austin-Healey Sprite - The Complete Story

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780719840517
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Austin-Healey Sprite - The Complete Story
  • Austin-Healey Sprite - The Complete Story
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Small in stature yet able to punch well above its weight, the Austin-Healey Sprite rapidly gained an enthusiastic following among keen drivers, as well as an impressive record in competition. Being neither expensive nor exotic, for many motorists the Sprite opened the door to sports car ownership and, in so doing, its commercial success was almost guaranteed.

 

With over 250 photographs, this book includes: the genesis of the Sprite, from the Austin Seven and pre-war MG Midget, via Donald Healey's Riley- and Nash-engined models, to the Austin A30, A90 Atlantic and Healey Hundred. The development, launch and market reception is covered along with details of the evolution from Mk I to Mk IV, including the Frogeye and restyled ADO 41. Rallies, racing and record breaking details are given as well as information on modifications, special-bodied variants, replicas and finally, buying and restoring a Sprite today.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Austin-Healey Sprite - The Complete Story
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
208
Author:
Malcolm Thorne
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Austin Healey Sprite Mark I Workshop Manual Austin Healey Sprite Mark I Workshop Manual
Add to Cart

Austin Healey Sprite Mark 1 Workshop Manual

Brooklands Books

$89.95
By: Factory . Repair Manual Introduction Austin Healey Sprite Mark 1 Workshop Manual has been compiled for the purpose of assisting Austin Distributors and Dealers to service and maintain the...
Out of stock
MG Midget and Austin-Healey Sprite Restoration MG Midget and Austin-Healey Sprite Restoration

MG Midget and Austin-Healey Sprite Restoration

Brooklands Books

$39.95
By: Practical Classics . MG Midget and Austin-Healey Sprite Restoration Guide Description The complete do-it-yourself Spridget restoration guide covering MG Midget and Austin-Healey Sprite...
Out of stock
Austin Healey Sprite Gold Portfolio 1958 - 1971 Austin Healey Sprite Gold Portfolio 1958 - 1971

Austin Healey Sprite Gold Portfolio 1958 - 1971

Brooklands Books

$99.95
By: Brooklands Books . The first Sprites were designed as affordable sports cars. They were simple and basic with a tuned Austin A35 engine. The 1961 restyle gave the Sprite a more conventional face,...
Frogeye Sprite The Complete Story
Add to Cart

Frogeye Sprite The Complete Story

Crowood

$95.00
Author: John Baggott, ISBN: 9781847975508 "Frogeye Sprite - The Complete Story" is the only book to have been written exclusively about the iconic Mark 1 Austin Healey Sprite. The...
Out of stock
Austin Healey Sprite & MG Midget Parts Catalog (SPM02) - front Austin Healey Sprite & MG Midget Parts Catalog (SPM02) - back

Austin Healey Sprite & MG Midget Parts Catalog

$75.00
Moss Motors Ltd, Softbound, 54 Pages, SPM02,  2nd Printing, March 1990 - Very rare book in excellent condition ! By special licensing agreement with Rover Cars, PLC, Moss Motors, Ltd. is a...