Amberley Books

Austin Rover - Maestro and Montego

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398102156
UPC:
9781398102156
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Launched in the early 1980s, the Maestro and Montego had a shared platform and were designed to make BL competitive in the lower-medium and upper-medium car sectors.

They replaced BL models such as the Austin Maxi, Morris ITAL and Austin Allegro as part of a renewal strategy by then BL boss Michael Edwardes. This fascinating book follows the development of both models as British Leyland strove to remain competitive in the volume car market.

Following the successful launch of the Mini Metro, it was hoped that the Maestro would consolidate and build on this advantage. Early signs were positive as the Maestro received praise for its roomy design and excellent ergonomics as well as some eye-catching technical developments, including an electronic engine-management system, solid-state dashboard and voice-synthesis warning and information system. It had first an A and then an R series engine and a new end-on transmission system. As with many BL models, however, build quality and reliability issues began to tarnish the car’s reputation. The MG Maestro Turbo made a positive impact as the fastest car in its class, ahead of competition such as the Ford Escort XR3i and VW Golf GTi.

Launched in 1984, the Austin Montego came with a new S series engine and class-leading features such as self-levelling suspension, large boot space and rear-facing child seats in the estate version, winning it a Design Council Award. It was also praised for its good driving position and steering. Like the Maestro, however, it was compromised by build-quality issues. In the fleet market, the Montego struggled to compete against rivals such as the Ford Sierra and Vauxhall Cavalier, largely because both Ford and General Motors were better placed to offer deep discounts than BL. By the time the Countryman estate was introduced with its Perkins 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, the Montego had evolved into a highly desirable car.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Austin Rover - Maestro and Montego
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
96
Author:
Sam Skeleton
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro

John Surtees Motorcycle Maestro

Breedon Books

$79.95
By: Mick Walker . In the late 1950s John Surtees was the dominant rider in top-level British and European motorcycle racing. A precocious talent, he began riding competitively on Vincents in the...
Out of stock
Marcello Gandini: Maestro of Design ( 9781854432797) front Marcello Gandini: Maestro of Design ( 9781854432797, ) - back

Marcello Gandini - Maestro of Design

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$795.00
Author: Gautam Sen, Two-Volume Slipcased Edition ISBN: 9781854432797, REGULAR EDITION LIMITED TO 600 COPIES That Marcello Gandini is one of the greatest of automobile designers ever has never been...