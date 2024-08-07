Australia's Greatest Racecars

Australias Greatest Racecars showcases the most spectacular machines to hit the track.

These are the V8 beasts that created the legend of Brock, Moffat, Johnson, Bathurst and many more household names.

This book rolls out a full grid of legendary metal with magnetic attraction for racing enthusiasts.

This fully illustrated hardcover includes dedicated chapters on 25 famous Aussie racing muscle cars. With over 300 full colour photos and great design, this is a book every Australian with petrol in their veins should have on their bookshelf.