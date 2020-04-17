Auto-Architect - The Autobiography of Gerald Palmer (by Gerald Palmer)

Description

Limited Edition of 750 copies.

Auto-Architect - The Autobiography of Gerald Palmer - Designer of the Jowett Javelin, M.G. Magnette & Riley Pathfinder 

2nd hand book in excellent like new condition

Gerald Palmer was always destined to be involved with the motor industry as, whilst still at school, he designed and built a rakish, boat-tailed body for the family's redundant Model T Ford. A childhood spent in Southern Africa made him aware of the design features necessary for the road surfaces in undeveloped countries. Gerald served his apprenticeship at Scammell under the eye of the brilliant designer O.D. North, and built a sports car of innovative design as a private venture. Before the war he was put in charge of M.G. design at Cowley, where he worked on what was later to become the Y-type saloon. Moving to Jowett, he was responsible for the technically-advanced Javelin, a successful car that had been intended from the outset to suit world markets. Returning to Nuffield he was first given responsibility for designing future M.G., Riley, and Wolseley models, and then appointed as Technical Director of Morris Motors Limited and a Chief Engineer of the British Motor Corporation. Following this he worked for General Motors at the Luton Vauxhall plant, entailing many visits to the American and German factories. Gerald, being primarily a sports car enthusiast, has owned and restored both a T44 Bugatti and the technically-advanced Mercedes that won the 1924 Targa Florio race. 

  • A fascinating story told by this innovative and talented car designer
  • Designing and building the Jowett Javelin
  • Working within the British Motor Industry at a time of great change
  • Designing a range of passenger cars for the British Motor Corporation,
  • M.G. Magnette, Wolseley 4/44 and 6/90, and Riley Pathfinder
  • Working on many aspects of vehicle design at the General Motors Vauxhall plaålt
  • Restoring and running a Targa Florio Mercedes and T44 Bugatti
  • Well illustrated with drawings and photographs, many previously unpublished
  • An invaluable record for anyone interested in the British motor industry

PUBLISHED BY

Magna Press

ISBN 0 9519423 6 0

 

