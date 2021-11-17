Autocourse 2021 - 2022 (No. 71) Grand Prix Annual

The AUTOCOURSE 2021 ANNUAL will be published as normal, however due to the later conclusion to this year's Formula One season, books cannot be despatched until after January 10th 2022. As next year's Formula One Championship is due to conclude on November 20th, our 2022 edition will be available as normal ahead of Christmas 2022. Thank you!

For 2021 a record 22-race schedule was planned, and despite changes to venues, the F1 championship was very much up and running by March 2021.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton – now the winningest driver in history – broke more records. The Briton smashed through the 100 pole-position barrier, and later in the season reached a century of Grand Prix wins in the face of a real championship challenge from Max Verstappen.

Red Bull Racing and Honda seemed to have all but matched Mercedes to provide the fans with a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle, which would end up with some controversial collisions as the season reached boiling point.

Authors Tony Dodgins and Maurice Hamilton, combining almost 80 years of F1 expertise, examine each round in depth. Full race reports are backed by detailed results, including lap charts and tyre strategies.

The nuances of F1’s designs and development are analysed team by team by the much-respected Mark Hughes, enhanced by Adrian Dean’s handsome F1 car illustrations.

Motor racing’s other major categories are also fully covered: Toyota’s WEC and Le Mans sports car successes; the closely-fought Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, featuring emerging young talent from around all continents of the world; and Nick de Vries emerging victorious in the tightly fought Formula E series for electric powered single seaters.

AUTOCOURSE includes all the hectic action from the top Touring Car series – the World Touring Car Cup and the British Touring Car Championships as well as the reconfigured DTM Series now running GT cars from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Ferrari.

From America, Gordon Kirby recounts a thrilling Indycar series, featuring a mix of youthful talent such as Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, both of whom vying to overturn the established veterans who have dominated proceedings over the past decade. In an emotional return, Helio Castroneves took a record equalling fourth Indy 500 victory, whilst an appreciation is paid to the legendary three-time Indy 500 winner the late Bobby Unser. The ever-popular NASCAR stock car series ran from February to November with barely a weekend’s break, to feature more than forty races before the final championship play-off round at Phoenix, Arizona.

In a single essential volume, AUTOCOURSE provides the most comprehensive record of world motor sport, complete with full results not found anywhere in a single volume.

It is required reading for all motor sport fans worldwide.