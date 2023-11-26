Autocourse 2023 - 2024 (No. 73) Grand Prix Annual

This year's championship has been dominated by Red Bull Racing, and in particular Max Verstappen who has already clinched the 2023 Drivers F1 World Championship as has the team clinching the F1 Constructors title a few races earlier.

Authors Tony Dodgins and Maurice Hamilton, combining 80 years of F1 expertise, examine each Grand Prix in depth. Full race reports are backed by detailed results, including lap charts and tyre strategies.

The nuances of F1’s designs and development are analysed team by team by the much-respected Mark Hughes, enhanced by Adrian Dean’s handsome F1 car illustrations.

Motor racing’s other major categories are also fully covered: WEC and Le Mans sports car successes; the closely-fought Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, featuring emerging young talent from around all continents of the world; and the tightly fought Formula E series for electric powered single seaters.

AUTOCOURSE includes all the hectic action from the top Touring Car series – the World Touring Car Cup and the British Touring Car Championships as well as the DTM Series running GT cars from Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Ferrari.

From America, Gordon Kirby recounts a thrilling Indycar series, featuring a mix of youthful talent such as Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward, both of whom vying to overturn the established veterans who have dominated proceedings over the past decade. The ever-popular NASCAR stock car series ran from February to November with barely a weekend’s break, to feature more than forty races before the final championship play-off round at Phoenix, Arizona.

In a single essential volume, AUTOCOURSE provides the most comprehensive record of world motor sport, complete with full results not found anywhere in a single volume.

It is required reading for all motor sport fans worldwide.