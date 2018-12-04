Ayrton Senna - Memories and Mementoes From A Life Lived at Full Speed (by Christopher Hilton, in Slipcase)

Description

Author Christopher Hilton, Hardcover book in Slipcase, Published in 2018

Ayrton Senna details and profiles the extraordinary life of this beloved Formula 1 race car driver with expertly written text, historic photographs, and interactive memorabilia.

During his lifetime, Brazilian Formula 1 racing champion Ayrton Senna was widely recognized as a leader in his sport, a pioneer in driving technique, ahard racer and a compassionate man. Since his fatal crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, Senna’s remarkable career and humanitarian outlook have continued to inspire the world. Since his death the Ayrton Senna Institute, his most important legacy, has helped educate more than 7.8 million Brazilian children.

The Senna family has opened its archives, sharingnever-before-seen photographs of private moments at home and at the racetrack. A true collector's item this book also includes special ephemera from Senna’s life: readers can pull out and examine replicas of his baptism certificate, handwritten letters and race agendas, a keepsake formal photo, autographed team stickers, and more than 20 other special items.

In exclusive interviews, Senna’s family and teammates sharepersonal anecdotes and favourite memories from a life truly lived at full speed. Fully illustrated and uniquely interactive, Ayrton Senna: A Life Lived at Full Speed will be a cherished addition to any fan’s collection.

