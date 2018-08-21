Bathurst 12 Hour 2007 - 2015 – Ultimate Test for Man & Machine - Limited Edition DVD SET

Box Set containing highlights of all the Bathurst 12 Hour races, 9 titles from 2007 to 2015

Mount Panorama is renowned as one of the world’s oldest and greatest motor racing tracks. It is unique in world motor racing, presenting drivers with the kind of challenge they face only at a small number of the world’s top circuits. Not only is this place an extreme test of driver skill and bravery, it also places a high premium on reliability – Mount Panorama is a car breaker of the highest order.

To win a race of any distance here takes extreme levels of skill as well as equipment that is both fast and flawless. To win a 12-hour race here is an achievement on a massive scale. Relive the highlights from 2007 to 2015 in this collector’s gift set.

