Benetton - Rebels of Formula 1

Unconventional, flamboyant, ground-breaking, colourful, controversial — the Benetton Formula 1 team was all of those things.



Defying perceptions as the rebels of Formula 1, Benetton achieved great success, particularly in the two glorious seasons of 1994 and 1995 when the team swept aside the big names — Williams, McLaren and Ferrari — to claim back-to-back World Championship titles for up-and-coming Michael Schumacher. This book tells the entire 1986–2001 history of the Benetton team for the first time with insightful contributions from many of the key participants, including Flavio Briatore, Alessandro Benetton, Pat Symonds and Rory Byrne. With a lavish array of images accompanying the authoritative text, this is a book that will delight all Formula 1 enthusiasts.



•Beginnings: after three seasons in F1 as a sponsor, Benetton purchases ailing Toleman and creates its own BMW-powered team for 1986, taking a first win that year with Gerhard Berger.



•The breakthrough year: Following tragedy, black flags, disqualifications, a pitlane inferno and political manoeuvring, the tumultuous 1994 season ends with Schumacher sealing the World Championship title for Benetton after a controversial clash with rival Damon Hill.



•The best year: Transferring to Renault engines, Benetton dominates in 1995, Schumacher taking a second consecutive crown thanks to nine wins and Johnny Herbert supporting to help deliver the constructors’ title too.



•The hangover: After Schumacher’s departure to Ferrari and the loss of factory Renault engines, Benetton struggles to maintain its status in 1996–97 with Gerhard Berger and Jean Alesi, achieving just one win in those two seasons.



•Farewell: A prolonged period of decline concludes with Renault’s purchase of the team at the end of 2001.