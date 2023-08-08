Strang & Boothman

Bentley - Last of the Silent Sports Cars 1938-9

Description

About the Silent Sports Car

Bentley was the final flowering of an extremely successful model, equipped with the higher gearing, lighter steering, enhanced handling and better ride (as well as other detail improvements) to enable it to compete with key rivals, most of which it continued to outsell. Today it offers a fine blend of pre-war high-performance attributes while coping well with modern traffic conditions, including travelling at motorway speeds.

 

Overview of the new Book - Bentley. Last of the Silent Sports Cars

During the 25 years that have passed since the last definitive book on this model was published. Further research has uncovered new information about the car and its development. Current owners have been generous in sharing details of their individual examples. In this volume, the origins and emergence of the overdrive Bentley, the reception it received and the cars themselves, a high proportion of which survive, are dealt with in detail.

 

Contents and Specification

Life and Times of the Overdrive Bentley

Company Publications and Press reports

The Cars and their Owners

The Pursuit of Excellence

Chassis Tables by Bernard King

and other references

Additional Information

Book Title:
Bentley - Last of the Silent Sports Cars 1938-9
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
384
Author:
Ian Strang & John Boothman
