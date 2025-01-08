Bentley Mark VI & R-Type - Incl. the Bentley Continental and the Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn

This book is a celebration of the best-selling model produced by Rolls-Royce Ltd when motor car production resumed at Crewe after World War II, the Bentley Mk VI. That model later evolved into the R-Type and the Bentley Continental, as well as a Rolls-Royce counterpart, the Silver Dawn.



The most radical post-war change was the fitting of standardised pressed steel bodies, though some 20% of Bentley Mk VIs and somewhat lesser percentages of the R-Type and Silver Dawn models, as well as 100% of the Bentley Continentals, continued the pre-war practice of having custom bodies from such coachbuilders as Park Ward, Hooper and H.J. Mulliner. Comprehensive histories of these and other coachbuilders are included and all cars fitted with coachbuilt bodies are listed.