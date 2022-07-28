Beyond Expectation - The Volkswagen Story (K.B. Hopfinger, 1956)

Author: K.B.Hopfinger, Hardbound, 177 Pages, ISBN: B000XIDDYE-1, 1956, * Second-Hand book in very good condition !

"BEYOND EXPECTATION"

—is a fitting title for the book, which for the first time unfolds in intimate details the most remarkable story in the history of the automobile. Laced with intrigue and extraordinary circumstances against the background of Hitler's Nazi Germany, the author, a well-known technical journalist, presents with clarity a saga of modern times.

One of the world's greatest automobile engineers, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche, a colourful personality, responsible for the design of many famous racing cars produced by Austro-Daimler, Mercedes-Benz and Auto-Union, schemed for years on the development of a "poor man's" car.

Accustomed to achieve racing successes with unconventional design, Dr. Porsche did not hesitate to employ the unconventional in his people's car. His idea found no support in the German Motor Industry, but by an unusual coincidence Hitler ordered Porsche to design a Volkswagen. Influential personalities in the German Motor Industry tried unsuccessfully to prevent the scheme from materializing. Hitler then took personal control of the project, gave Dr. Porsche a free hand and ordered his lieutenants to entice American production experts to operate a huge automobile plant, which was to be the biggest in the world.

Financed through a savings scheme by which the Volkswagen was to be available, the plant was completed in 1939, but not a single car was supplied to a private owner.

On Hitler's instructions Dr. Porsche designed a military version of the Volkswagen which, initially rejected by the hard core of regular German army officers; was favoured by Rommel in his thrust through France and North Africa. In suicidal attacks, allied air forces blasted the Volkswagen plant—reduced to ruins, followed by chaos and the defeat of Nazi Germany, the plant was regarded as a complete loss. While Dr. Porsche was still held as prisoner of war in France, a band of determined men started working amongst the ruins of the plant and, guided by Prof. Nordhoff, one of Europe's largest manufacturing plants arose within five years—a plant which had no owners and did not belong to anyone.

No reader can fail to be caught in this gripping and thought-provoking story unfolding astounding authentic details. A book which will be regarded as a true classic in its field.