Big Bangers at Brands DVD

PAL, Region Code 0 - All regions

Bank Holiday Monday, August 1965 – With the sun beating down on the Brands Hatch circuit, many of the greatest names in motor racing gathered for what would prove one of the most memorable sports car showdowns.

Reigning Formula One World Champion John Surtees lined up alongside Graham Hill, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme, Dan Gurney and many more of the biggest stars of the day for the two-part Guards International meeting.

This was a race for ‘Big Bangers’, monster sports cars from Lotus, Ferrari, McLaren Elva, Lola and more – with many developing more than 500bhp as they roared around the 2.65-mile circuit in Kent.

Wonderful colour film brings you all the action from both races, with informed commentary keeping you fully informed and interviews with stars like Surtees, Hill, Clark and McLaren revealing what it was like to blast around Brands in these racing monsters.

Incredible race footage shows the Big Bangers at full tilt, the drivers battling to control the awesome power. Howeve, what makes Big Bangers at Brands an essential addition to any enthusiast’s collection is the sounds of these amazing sports cars at speed – the V8 Ford-engined Lotus 40 of Clark, the 4.4 litre Ferrari 365P2s, the Lolas of Stewart and Surtees with their 5.8 litre Chevrolet power units….you will want to relish these evocative engine notes again and again.

"Glorious colour footage of the Guards International Trophy in 1965. This annual sportscar thrash attracted the biggest names - many of whom are interviewed. You can't fail to be hooked by Messrs Clark, Hill, Hulme, Stewart and Surtess thundering round Brands in Ferrari, Lola, Lotus and McLaren racers" Autosport

"From the opening shots of the car parks filling up to the jazz score, this 30-minute '65 film evokes the atmosphere of the Guards Trophy. All the stars compete with Lola T70s setting the pace. Best of all are the extra shots around the team workshops, including David Piper's barn" Classic and Sports Car