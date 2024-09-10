Seven Spoke Publishing

BMW By Design - The untold story of BMW styling past, present and future

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781838223274
UPC:
9781838223274
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • BMW By Design - The untold story of BMW styling past, present and future
  • BMW By Design - The untold story of BMW styling past, present and future
  • BMW By Design - The untold story of BMW styling past, present and future
$240.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

BMW by Design in the epic tale of how BMW are designed; past, present and into the near future. Come with author Steve Saxty on an incredible journey to see first-hand how BMW designs its cars. Highlights include photographs and details of BMWs that have never been seen before, hundreds of behind-the-scenes images, and countless untold stories. To tell this epic tale, multiple RAC Book of the Year nominee Steve Saxty was granted unique access to BMW’s design archives an encouraged to talk in depth to any and all BMW designers, engineers and executives, past or present he wished to. If you love classic BMWs then you will find fresh insights into how and why BMW designed its legendary models. Or, if you own a modern BMW, then there's also a feast awaiting you as you meet the designers who created your car, you can see how they work and what they think as they shape the BMWs of today and tomorrow. This book is lavishly printed and beautifully laid-out by an award-winning designer to complement the vibrant, flowing text. Together they raise the bar for car books and tell the story of BMW design in a way that has never been done before. The influential BMWBlog said, “A masterpiece. Prepare to lose yourself in hundreds of never-before-seen photos and sketches, each stroke pulsating with the passion of visionary designers. These books would be a bargain at twice the price." BMW by Design runs to almost 300 pages in a large-format 280mm square layout, lavishly printed and beautifully laid-out by an award-winning designer in a way that complements the vibrant, flowing text. If you have even a passing interest in car design, then this book will be a delight and if you own a modern of classic BMW then this book is essential reading. Author: Steve Saxty ISBN: 978-1-8382232-7-4 Number of pages: 286 Published December 2023

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
BMW By Design - The untold story of BMW styling past, present and future
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
286
Author:
Steve Saxty
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

On Sale
BMW The Racing Story BMW The Racing Story
Add to Cart

BMW The Racing Story

Crowood

Now: $75.00
Was: $99.95
By: Mick Walker . THE BMW racing story is an example to all of how patient development of a basically sound design can achieve success. The famous German marque began racing during the early 1920s...
Out of stock
BMW GS The Complete Story - front BMW GS The Complete Story - back

BMW GS The Complete Story

Crowood

$79.95
Author: Phil West, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781847979278, Published, 2015 BMW's GS, currently in R1200 form, not only defines and continues to be the market leader in the 'adventure bike' class;...
Out of stock
BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story

BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: Bruce Preston . BMW has one of, the most interesting histories in motoring, from its early days as an aero engine manufacturer to road transport when the BMW car and motorcycle have been vital...
BMW M5 The Complete Story - front BMW M5 The Complete Story - back
Add to Cart

BMW M5 The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9781785000454 1st Edition, 2015 The M5 was the car that really initiated the legend of the M-cars from BMW. The letter M had been applied to a...
BMW M3 The Complete Story BMW M3 The Complete Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

BMW M3 The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781847977724, 192 pages, Hardcover, Published in 2014 The complete story of the first four generations of the iconic high-performance BMW M3, including...
Out of stock
On Sale
Triumph TR7: The Untold Story (9781861268914) - front Triumph TR7: The Untold Story (9781861268914) - back

Triumph TR7 - The Untold Story

Crowood

Now: $75.00
Was: $99.95
Author: David Knowles, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9781861268914, 1st Edition, 2007 In the annals of British sports car history, the Triumph TR7 is seen either as a brave, pyrrhic swansong or as an...
On Sale
BMW : Icon Of Style - front BMW : Icon Of Style
Add to Cart

BMW - Icon Of Style

Tectum

Now: $37.00
Was: $49.95
Author: Alessandro Sannia, Hardbound, ISBN: 9789079761906, 1st Edition, English - French Text Cet ouvrage, iilustre de plus de 200 photos captivantes, raconte l'histoire du fameux constructeur...