BMW Motorcycles: 100 Years celebrates the legendary machines built by Germany's leading motorcycle manufacturer.

BMW's long history of evolving technology is highlighted in this detailed story beginning with side-valve machines in the 1920s and early overhead-valve performance bikes, then moving to the postwar R-series Airhead and modern Oilhead twins, followed by four-cylinder and six-cylinder K-series touring bikes, the latest parallel twins, and inline-four cylinder sport bikes. From the first R32 that launched BMW's motorcycle dynasty, to the latest S1000RR superbike and R18 mega-cruiser, BMW Motorcycles captures a century of motorcycling excellence in a combination of historic and contemporary photos sourced from BMW's archive.

The stories behind all the classic and modern BMWs are here:

- 1920s and 1930s BMWs like the R5 that defined performance in the prewar era



- The military R12 that supported the Wehrmacht as it battled its way across Europe in World War II



- The 1960s R69S that offered an excellent platform for both touring and sporting riding



- The R90S café racer and the R100RS, the latter arguably the world's first dedicated sports tourer



- The astounding K1 "flying brick"



- The GS (Gelände Sport) series that launched the adventure-bike revolution



- Today's R18, R nine T, and the world-class S100RR superbike



This is a once-in-100-years story captured in a beautiful book sure to be enjoyed by any BMW Fan.