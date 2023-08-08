Motorbooks

BMW Motorcycles - 100 Years

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760374719
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$85.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

BMW Motorcycles: 100 Years celebrates the legendary machines built by Germany's leading motorcycle manufacturer.

BMW's long history of evolving technology is highlighted in this detailed story beginning with side-valve machines in the 1920s and early overhead-valve performance bikes, then moving to the postwar R-series Airhead and modern Oilhead twins, followed by four-cylinder and six-cylinder K-series touring bikes, the latest parallel twins, and inline-four cylinder sport bikes. From the first R32 that launched BMW's motorcycle dynasty, to the latest S1000RR superbike and R18 mega-cruiser, BMW Motorcycles captures a century of motorcycling excellence in a combination of historic and contemporary photos sourced from BMW's archive.

The stories behind all the classic and modern BMWs are here:

- 1920s and 1930s BMWs like the R5 that defined performance in the prewar era

- The military R12 that supported the Wehrmacht as it battled its way across Europe in World War II

- The 1960s R69S that offered an excellent platform for both touring and sporting riding

- The R90S café racer and the R100RS, the latter arguably the world's first dedicated sports tourer

- The astounding K1 "flying brick"

- The GS (Gelände Sport) series that launched the adventure-bike revolution

- Today's R18, R nine T, and the world-class S100RR superbike

 


This is a once-in-100-years story captured in a beautiful book sure to be enjoyed by any BMW Fan.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
BMW Motorcycles - 100 Years
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
240
Author:
Alan Dowds
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story

BMW Motorcycles The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: Bruce Preston . BMW has one of, the most interesting histories in motoring, from its early days as an aero engine manufacturer to road transport when the BMW car and motorcycle have been vital...
Out of stock
BMW Motorcycles (Updated Edition) BMW Motorcycles (Updated Edition)

BMW Motorcycles (Updated Edition)

Motorbooks

$59.99
By: Darwin Holmstrom, Brian J. Nelson . This is an expanded and updated edition of a popular Motorbooks title. BMW Motorcycles chronicles the history of this famous brand, a brand known for...
Out of stock
BMW Motorcycles of the Century - front BMW Motorcycles of the Century - back

BMW Motorcycles of the Century

$149.95
Authors : Claudio Somazzi & Massimo Bonsignori, Hardbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9788857219547, Published: 2013 - Guide to Models 1923 - 2000   ' Not a book. Not an encyclopaedia. Not a simple...
Out of stock
BMW R90s Motorcycle Collection Series - front BMW R90s Motorcycle Collection Series - back

BMW R90s Motorcycle Collection Series

Whitehorse Press

$59.95
Author: Ian Falloon, Softbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9781884313943, 2014 Edition of 2006 Publication This is the fascinating story of the motorcycle that changed BMW's image in the motorcycle world. The...
The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition (9781787113589) The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition (9781787113589)
Add to Cart

The BMW Motorcycle Story - Second Edition

Veloce Publishing

$64.95
Author: Ian Falloon, Hardcover, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9781787113589, Second Edition Published, June 2019 This new edition of Ian Falloon’s classic book on the history of BMW Motorcycles brings the story...