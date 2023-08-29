Lavishly illustrated throughout, this book tells the full story of this exceptional automobile.

The Bristol 408, along with its predecessor the 407, was the first of the eight-cylinder cars produced by the exclusive Bristol Car Company. With its origins in the Bristol Aircraft Company based in Filton in the west of England, Bristol Cars had a reputation for building cars to aircraft standards with exceptional reliability and performance, as well as bespoke luxury. The Bristol 408 was no exception and also featured a large V8 engine linked to automatic transmission, which provided the performance that enabled it to compete against other luxury performance cars from Jensen, Jaguar and Aston Martin.