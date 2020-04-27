British Motorcycles Of The 40's & 50's

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781856481250
UPC:
9781856481250
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

Mick Walker's British Racing Motorcycles Mick Walker's British Racing Motorcycles
Add to Cart

Mick Walker's British Racing Motorcycles

Redline Books

$99.95
By: Mick Walker . British Racing Motorcycles is the first in this series. With foreign-built motorcycles generally dominating road and track today, it is perhaps difficult to appreciate that the...
Out of stock
The British Motorcycle Directory The British Motorcycle Directory

The British Motorcycle Directory

Crowood

$189.95
By: Roy Bacon, Ken Hallworth . It is quite remarkable that one country alone should have produced around one-third of the 3,000 or so different makes of motorcycle reputed to have existed; for the...
Out of stock
Classic Cars of The 50's DVD Classic Cars of The 50's DVD

Classic Cars of The 50's DVD

Pegasus

$29.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: PEGDVD1091   Barcode: 5034504709171 Release Date: 2004 Minutes: 60   //  
British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s
Add to Cart

British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s

Shire Library

$29.95
By: Mick Walker . Description After VE Day in 1945 the British population returned enthusiastically to the road, but the cost and scarcity of both vehicles and fuel led to the post-war scene being...