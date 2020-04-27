Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Motorcycles - General Books
British Motorcycles Of The 40's & 50's
Promotional Reprint Company Limited
British Motorcycles Of The 40's & 50's
(No reviews yet)
Write a Review
Write a Review
Promotional Reprint Company Limited
British Motorcycles Of The 40's & 50's
Rating
Required
Select Rating
1 star (worst)
2 stars
3 stars (average)
4 stars
5 stars (best)
Name
Review Subject
Required
Comments
Required
SKU:
9781856481250
UPC:
9781856481250
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$75.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Add to Wish List
Create New Wish List
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
View All
Close
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Mick Walker's British Racing Motorcycles
Redline Books
MSRP:
Now:
$99.95
Was:
By: Mick Walker . British Racing Motorcycles is the first in this series. With foreign-built motorcycles generally dominating road and track today, it is perhaps difficult to appreciate that the...
Out of stock
The British Motorcycle Directory
Crowood
MSRP:
Now:
$189.95
Was:
By: Roy Bacon, Ken Hallworth . It is quite remarkable that one country alone should have produced around one-third of the 3,000 or so different makes of motorcycle reputed to have existed; for the...
Out of stock
Classic Cars of The 50's DVD
Pegasus
MSRP:
Now:
$29.95
Was:
Other Details Publisher Code: PEGDVD1091 Barcode: 5034504709171 Release Date: 2004 Minutes: 60 //
Add to Cart
Barris Kustom - Techniques Of The 50's (Vol. 2)
MSRP:
Now:
$79.95
Was:
By: George Barris . George and Sam Barris were the leaders in custom car building. This Volume of Barris Kustom: Techniques of the 50's, shows the reader techniques of how to create lights,...
Add to Cart
British Motorcycles of the 1940s and 50s
Shire Library
MSRP:
Now:
$29.95
Was:
By: Mick Walker . Description After VE Day in 1945 the British population returned enthusiastically to the road, but the cost and scarcity of both vehicles and fuel led to the post-war scene being...
OK