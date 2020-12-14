British Rally Championship Review 2019 DVD

PAL, 0 All Regions, 120 minutes,

From the famous forests of the Cambrian Rally to the season's close at the Galloway Hills in September, 2019 was a thrilling year for the British Rally Championship.

With some important changes to the calendar in the off-season, the BRC returned in 2019 with an exciting schedule and a line-up of drivers and teams that let you know the title fight was going to be tight.

Matt Edwards, the returning 2018 champion, found his toughest competition in the form of the young - but highly experienced - Tom Cave.

As the season progressed, the victor's laurels swapped back and forth between the pair, with the advantage going to Edwards by the start of the final round with everything still to play for.

This Official Review, brings together highlights of every round, with an informative commentary and pre- and post-rally analysis, making this a must-have for all BRC fans.

Extra features include on-board action with Matt Edwards and Tom Cave.