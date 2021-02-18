Brock at Bathurst - Peter Brock's unrivalled Racing Career at Mount Panorama (by Bev Brock)

Description

ISBN: 9781925870572
Hardback, 288 pages
240 x 190 mm

Brock at Bathurst
by Bev Brock, co-drivers and team members who shared the journey with Peter Brock

No driver is as connected to a single track as the legendary Peter Brock is to Bathurst.

Half a century ago, a shy and bearded Brock first took on Mount Panorama, the track he was destined to dominate with a record nine wins, earning him the mantle ‘King of the Mountain’.

That uncanny relationship between driver and track is the focus of this book, a 360-degree look at every race of Brock’s glorious Bathurst career. Relive Peter Perfect’s reign over the Mountain in the company of Bev Brock, his partner of nearly three decades, as well as mechanics, teammates, rivals and friends who witnessed his genius up close. Featuring over 150 images, including previously unseen photographs from Brock’s private collection, Brock at Bathurst is a nostalgic and exhilarating celebration of an iconic pairing in Australian sport.

