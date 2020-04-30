Toggle menu
Home
Cars - Motorsport Books
Formula 1
Brockbank's Grand Prix (Russell Brockbank)
Eyere Methuen
Brockbank's Grand Prix (Russell Brockbank)
SKU:
B001100XPK
UPC:
B001100XPK
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
MSRP:
Now:
$95.00
Was:
— You save
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition. Brockbank's Grand Prix
Related Products
Related Products
On Sale
Add to Cart
The Grand Prix Saboteurs
MSRP:
Now:
$59.95
Was:
$79.95
By: Joe Saward . Book Description Joe Saward's book The Grand Prix Saboteurs is the extraordinary untold story of the Grand Prix drivers who became british secret agents in World War II. "W...
Out of stock
Countdown To a Grand Prix
MSRP:
Now:
$38.50
Was:
By: Tony Howard . Other Details Publisher Code: ISBN 10: ISBN...
Out of stock
British Grand Prix
MSRP:
Now:
$148.50
Was:
By: Maurice Hamilton . Signed by the author. Other Details Publisher Code: ISBN 10: ISBN...
Out of stock
The Grand Prix Companion
Icon Publishing
MSRP:
Now:
$19.95
Was:
Author Alan Henry ISBN: 9781840467963, Hardcover, 304 pages, Published in 2007, Condition: New book, little tear on the front cover, see the image. Alan Henry has been part of the F1 paddock...
Add to Cart
Grand Prix Movie DVD
MSRP:
Now:
$49.95
Was:
Grand Prix Movie on the DVD Language: English, French, Italian Subtitles: English, French, Italian Region: Region 2 Run Time: 168 minutes
OK