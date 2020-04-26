Bugatti Blue: Prescott and the Spirit of Bugatti (Lance Cole)

Author: Lance Cole, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781526734754, First Published, 2018

The British have had an affair with Bugatti for decades and perhaps Prescott is the place where that have relationship has reached its highlights across the decades. This collection of photographic images captures the brilliance of Bugatti design amid Bugatti blue at Prescott's wonderful natural amphitheatre in the Cotswolds - to which visitors, Bugatti owners, enthusiasts and addicts have travelled from all over the world for decades. The author is a designer, photographer and writer who has spent years around old cars and years visiting Prescott and the Bugatti Owners Club. In this collection of photographs, much of the masterworks of Molsheim are captured in action and at rest at the altar of British Bugatti enthusiasm. Herein are moments and memories of old Bugattis, their owners and drivers, and other vintage and classic cars in action at this revered location. This new collection of stunning images, created over a number of years, allied to a concise narrative and with assistance from Bugatti experts, should provide the Bugatti and vintage car enthusiast with something new to accompany their own memories of Bugatti amid a record of Prescott and the Bugatti Owners Club events and VSSC days.