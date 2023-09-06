Buick Nailhead: How to Rebuild & Modify 1953-1966

Learn how to rebuild and upgrade your Buick Nailhead with the first book ever dedicated to the subject!

In this all-new book from Nailhead racer and veteran engine builder Gary Weldon, you will learn everything you need to know about how to rebuild and upgrade the venerable Buick Nailhead engine. Weldon takes you through each step, including a review of the birth of the Nailhead, the benefits of its unique design, serial and casting number information to source and identify the best project, and a history of the engine in development. Also covered are the processes of rebuilding, including disassembly, inspection, sourcing the best parts, making critical upgrades, reassembly, and break-in. Of course, all the machine shop work is covered, and practical advice on building engines for competition is provided.

The Nailhead was a throwback to the early overhead-valve engine design, and that unique design makes it a popular choice for period-correct hot rod projects. In addition, if your torquey Nailhead resides between the fenders of a Buick Special, LeSabre, Invicta, Roadmaster, Riviera, Century, Skylark, Wildcat, or Electra 225, this book will help you keep that old beauty on the road.

Pages : 144

Size : 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format : Paperback / softback

Illustrations : 336 color, 5 b/w photos

Publisher : CarTech

ISBN : 9781613255582

Product Code : CT-SA493