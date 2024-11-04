Cartech Books

Buick V-8 Engines 1967-1980 - How to Rebuild (350, 400, 430, 455 Engines)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613257746
UPC:
9781613257746
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Bring your old Buick engine back to life with this new, all-color Workbench-edition book.

Buick has an interesting history with its 8-cylinder engines. In 1931, it began with the straight-8 engine, using overhead valve (OHV) technology while most of the other manufacturers were using 4- or 6-cylinder valve-in-block designs. When all of the GM divisions were converting to V-8 OHV postwar designs, Buick joined the party in 1953 with a design that was dubbed the "Nailhead." This design lasted a little too long, and Buick finally replaced it in 1967 with a more modern design. The new design lasted until the mid-1970s, when emissions compliance spelled the end for big-blocks, and in 1980 for the 350.

In Buick V-8 Engines 1967-1980: How to Rebuild, veteran author Mike Forsythe takes you through the complete process of rebuilding and restoring a Buick V-8 to factory condition. Covered in a thorough step-by-step format are the tools required, the disassembly process, analysis of what went wrong, parts selection and replacement, the machining process, preassembly, final assembly, and the break-in process. For those who are looking for a little more performance, a chapter about performance modifications is also included.

While many people want to do this work themselves, some just want to learn how it is done. Either way, if you are in the restoration process or simply want a return to factory-original performance in your Regal, Century, Electra, Riviera, or LeSabre, this book is an essential tool to bring your Buick back to its original glory.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Buick V-8 Engines 1967-1980 - How to Rebuild (350, 400, 430, 455 Engines)
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
161
Author:
Mike Forsythe
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
On Sale
How To Rebuild & Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines (9780760343999) How To Rebuild & Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines (9780760343999) - back

How To Rebuild & Modify Ford Flathead V-8 Engines

Motorbooks

Now: $52.00
Was: $69.99
Authors: Mike Bishop & Vern Tardel, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780760343999, First published, 2015 The last commercially produced Ford flathead V-8 was cast over 60 years ago. In its time, the...
Out of stock
How To Rebuild Any Automotive Engine How To Rebuild Any Automotive Engine

How To Rebuild Any Automotive Engine

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Barry Kluczyk . Rebuilding an automotive engine isn't out of reach for the enthusiast or aspiring mechanic. With the proper tools, workshop, and information, you can rebuild any automotive...
Out of stock
How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines

How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Tom Monroe . If you have one of the 351C, 351 M, 400, 429 or 460 Ford V8?s, this comprehensive book is a must. It walks you through a complete engine rebuild, step-by-step, with minimum use of...
How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines
Add to Cart

How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Jefferson Bryant . Contrary to popular opinion, high-performance Buick V-8 engines are not simple Chevy knock offs. In fact, Buick was GM's engine design leader and developed ground breaking...
Out of stock
How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines

How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines

Cartech Books

$67.95
By: Chris Werner . With the increasing popularity of GM's LS-series engine family, many enthusiasts are ready to rebuild. How to Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines is the first book of its kind to help you...
Jeep 4.0 Engines How to Rebuild and Modify - front Jeep 4.0 Engines How to Rebuild and Modify - back
Add to Cart

Jeep 4.0 Engines How to Rebuild and Modify

Cartech Books

$95.00
Author: Larry Shepard, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781613251386, CT-SA294, 1st Edition, 2014 - Detailed Disassembly - Thorough Inspection - Step-by-Step Rebuild - Select Stroker Kit The venerable...
Out of stock
How to Rebuild Big-Block Chevy Engines

How to Rebuild Big-Block Chevy Engines

HPBooks

$40.00
2nd hand book in good condition By: Tom Wilson . How to Rebuild Big-Block Chevy Engines covers models 366 396 400 402 427 454 engines. Inspection, engine removal, parts ID & Interchange,...
How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines
Add to Cart

How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Tom Monroe . If you have a small-block Ford, then you need this book! A detailed guide that covers the step-by-step rebuilding process of the popular small-block Ford engine. Parts inspection,...
Out of stock
How to Rebuild and Modify Chrysler 426 Hemi Engines How to Rebuild and Modify Chrysler 426 Hemi Engines

How to Rebuild and Modify Chrysler 426 Hemi Engines

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Larry Shepard . Former Mopar Performance racing engineer Larry Shepard offers the most comprehensive handbook available to help you recondition, rebuild or modify the legendary Chrysler 426 Hemi...