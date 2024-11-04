Buick V-8 Engines 1967-1980 - How to Rebuild (350, 400, 430, 455 Engines)

Bring your old Buick engine back to life with this new, all-color Workbench-edition book.

Buick has an interesting history with its 8-cylinder engines. In 1931, it began with the straight-8 engine, using overhead valve (OHV) technology while most of the other manufacturers were using 4- or 6-cylinder valve-in-block designs. When all of the GM divisions were converting to V-8 OHV postwar designs, Buick joined the party in 1953 with a design that was dubbed the "Nailhead." This design lasted a little too long, and Buick finally replaced it in 1967 with a more modern design. The new design lasted until the mid-1970s, when emissions compliance spelled the end for big-blocks, and in 1980 for the 350.

In Buick V-8 Engines 1967-1980: How to Rebuild, veteran author Mike Forsythe takes you through the complete process of rebuilding and restoring a Buick V-8 to factory condition. Covered in a thorough step-by-step format are the tools required, the disassembly process, analysis of what went wrong, parts selection and replacement, the machining process, preassembly, final assembly, and the break-in process. For those who are looking for a little more performance, a chapter about performance modifications is also included.

While many people want to do this work themselves, some just want to learn how it is done. Either way, if you are in the restoration process or simply want a return to factory-original performance in your Regal, Century, Electra, Riviera, or LeSabre, this book is an essential tool to bring your Buick back to its original glory.