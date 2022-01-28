Building a Special with Ant Anstead Master Mechanic - Following the Build of Ant's Own Classic F1 Single-Seater Special (Ant Anstead)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785217050
UPC:
9781785217050
MPN:
9781785217050
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Ant Anstead's Building a Special brings the Haynes story full circle, coming 61 years after the original Building a 750 Special was written by John Haynes, Haynes Publishing's founder, when he was still a schoolboy. This book is a TV tie-in, following the 12-part TV series Ant Anstead Master Mechanic, aired on Motor Trend, part of the Discover Network in the US and UK, following Ant Anstead's build of his own-design 'special' car, taking inspiration from the Alfa 158 - the first World Championship-winning F1 car, which raced from the 1930s until the 1950s. The 12-part TV series followed Ant's build of the car, from the first design ideas, through the construction, culminating in the debut of the car during the 2019 US Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas. The book follows Ant's personal build of the car, from the selection of the donor MG TD for the chassis, and Alfa Romeo Spider for the engine and gearbox, through modifying the chassis, building the suspension, steering, brakes, bodywork and interior, and putting all the components together to produce a finished one-off 'special.' Content includes:

 

Introduction

 

  • The history of specials
  • Planning
  • Donor car
  • Chassis, suspension, steering, rear axle
  • Engine, fuel system, cooling system, ancillaries, exhaust
  • Gearbox
  • Bodywork
  • Braking system
  • Cockpit
  • Wiring
  • Preparation and painting
  • Testing
  • Setting up and
  • Making road legal.
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Building a Special with Ant Anstead Master Mechanic
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
192
Author:
Ant Anstead
View AllClose

Related Products

Classic Mini Specials And Moke - front Classic Mini Specials And Moke - back
Add to Cart

Classic Mini Specials And Moke

Crowood

$89.95
Author: Keith Mainland, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781785000010 1st Edition, 2015 Classic Mini Specials and Moke explores the diverse range of vehicles that used the Mini shape,as well as the only...
Out of stock
Austin 7 Specials: Building Maintenance and Tuning (9780854291151)

Austin 7 Specials - Building Maintenance and Tuning

GT Foulis & Co Ltd

$95.00
Author: L.M.(Bill) Williams, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780854291151, 1964 Reprint - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! The specialist Austin Seven engineer "Bill" Williams, was formerly...
Special Obsessions - With no small Sports Cars available in 1950s Britain, Young Enthusiasts se about making 22,000 of their own..
Add to Cart

Special Obsessions

Kirkdale Books

$129.95
Author: Les Brown, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9781872955360, A History of British Specials 1947-62 - Volume 1 , First Published, 2017 When the cost-cutting 1172cc sidevalve Ford was Launched...
Out of stock
The Mechanic The Secret World of the F1 Pitlane

The Mechanic The Secret World of the F1 Pitlane

Penguin / Viking

$120.00
Published 2nd November 2017 256 Pages 162mm x 240mm x 26mm In the high octane atmosphere of the Formula One pit lane, the spotlight is most often on the superstar drivers. And yet, without...