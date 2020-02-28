Bunty - Remembering a Gentleman Of Noble Scottish-Irish Descent

Author: Halwart Schrader, ISBN: 9781787113480, paperback, published in 2019,

The fascinating biography of David Scott-Moncrieff, alias 'Bunty' - a colourful larger-than-life personality, enthusiastic car expert, charming entertainer, and passionate vintage car addict. Bunty's favourite marque was Rolls-Royce, and, for some time, he claimed to be the Number 1 in the Rolls-Royce second-hand car trade worldwide. Bunty also owned world-famous race cars, heaps of worn-out hearses (to be rebuilt), supercharged Mercedes classics, and even an antique Steamer. Here, you will meet them all, along with some of his many admirers who had the courage and pleasure to enter the passenger seat. Halwart Schrader travelled to England to meet Bunty on many occasions, knew him well. and has written this long-awaited biography in full co-operation with Bunty's son, Humphrey Scott-Moncrieff.