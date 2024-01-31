Cartech Books

Camaro Concept Cars - Developing Chevrolet's Pony Car

Description

Learn about the creation of every generation of Chevrolet’s pony car!

For more than 50 years, the Chevrolet Camaro has been an indelible part of the modern automotive landscape. Since its introduction in 1967, Chevrolet’s immensely popular pony car has redefined American automotive styling by setting the bar and then raising it with the introduction of each generation.

How did the Camaro become one of the most celebrated automobiles of all time? What was its origin? What factors contributed to its creation and continued evolution through periods of economic uncertainty? How, when so many other cars have come and gone, has the Camaro survived and flourished?

Automotive historian Scott Kolecki explores those questions in Camaro Concept Cars: Developing Chevrolet’s Pony Car, as he introduces the men and women who created Chevrolet’s successful sports car. This book looks at the factors that contributed to its evolution through six distinct generations and explores the concept and design prototypes that gave rise to the production models that we know and love today.

This is the ultimate book for anyone who has owned (or dreamed of owning) a Camaro as well as for the countless enthusiasts around the globe who continue to celebrate and share the car’s rich heritage with future generations.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Camaro Concept Cars - Developing Chevrolet's Pony Car
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
176
Author:
Scott Kolecki
