Since its launch in 1967, the Camaro has been a friend to driving enthusiasts. Chevrolet’s performance-minded individuals had their bona fide bowtie pony car, and right away, it was off to the races to craft and create versions that went above and beyond. The Camaro proved to be the perfect canvas for many kinds of special editions, and it has remained that way throughout six generations of the iconic model that have been loved worldwide.

In Camaro Special Editions: 1967–Present, author and expert Matt Avery spotlights the most significant special editions and closely explores the pinnacles and highpoints of the model’s lineage. Beginning with the classics, the story is told of the venerable Z28, the Corvette-sourced L89 and JL8, and the factory COPO zeniths, including the legendary ZL1. Moving to the realm of outside heavy hitters, Avery profiles the efforts of dealership partners, such as Nickey, Dana, Gorries, Baldwin-Motion, Yenko, and the works of motor maverick drag racer Dick Harrell.

From its first year, the Camaro played a starring role as an Indy 500 pace car and during the festival celebration. A comprehensive look at the many different variants that have been present at the famed Brickyard speedway is included.

A new bodystyle in the 1980s brought further special editions, including the race-ready Player’s series and subsequent 1LE option. Fast forward to the Camaro’s fourth generation, and activities accelerated even quicker with contemporary tuners, such as Callaway and Street Legal Performance (SLP), joining the fray along with dealer programs from Berger Chevrolet, GMMG, Hendrick Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet, and more. The very latest Camaros are documented as well, including the resurrected ZL1 and Z28, Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s reimagined Yenko street terror, and Chevrolet Performance’s all-out COPO race car.

Factory packages, such as the Hot Wheels and Transformers, are covered, and all of the anniversary editions are examined, each marking milestones in the model’s 55-year journey in becoming the thumping heartbeat of American sports car prowess. It’s been quite a ride, and there’s no letting up anytime soon. This book is a must-have resource and authoritative guide for celebrating the Camaro and its many fantastic and storied special editions.