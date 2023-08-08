Cars of the Rootes Group - Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam, Sunbeam-Talbot

A major reference book detailing every model produced by the Rootes Group: Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam and Sunbeam-Talbot. Company history and full model-by-model details provide absorbing interest for the classic car enthusiast.

From the early 1930s until the mid-1970s the Rootes Group was one of Britain’s foremost car manufacturers, producing and selling a multitude of models under the Hillman, Humber, Singer, Sunbeam and Sunbeam-Talbot badges. Some of these cars have been the subject of individual model histories, but this is the first book to bring the total Rootes model line together in one major reference book.

Written by one of Britain’s most able car historians, the late Graham Robson, this book has now been reprinted for future generations to enjoy. It covers the company’s history, and details all the major marques within the Rootes Group. The book looks at the overall marketing strategies as well as the widespread use of common components across the range. Individual descriptions of each model built results in a book of great breadth and absorbing interest, that will be welcomed back by all classic car enthusiasts.

