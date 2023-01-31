Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 251 Oct - Nov 2022

In this issue

Ferrari 275 series story, with coverage of 1965 275 GTB/4 serial number 07927, one of the two experimental cars created to race the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally and coverage of the 275 Tuscany Tour.

1979 Ferrari T4 serial number 041: it is the ex-Gilles Villeneuve F1 car, used by the Canadian ace for the mythical Dijon Grand Prix fight

with René Arnoux and to win the Watkins Glen Grand Prix. Monterey Week: full coverage of the most important classic car week of the year

Le Mans Classic: coverage of one of the most celebrated classic car events in the world. Preparing for its 2023 Centennial.

Ferrari Cavalcade: coverage of the events that brings classic and modern Ferraris to enjoy some of the most beautiful roads in the world Financial Analysis, by specialist financial journalist Parminder Bahra, of Ferrari CEO declaration to the stock market: where Ferrari is heading to in the next years?

Motor Valley Excellences: Mariella Mengozzi, from establishing the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and in Modena, to Director of MAUTO, the Italian National Car Museum And, as always, Cavallino Magazne brings you the voice of several editorialists to debate general topics and the market specialists who analise the values of Ferrari cars.