Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 252 Dec 2022 - Jan 2023

Major Features:

-1962 Ferrari 250 GTO #3647, a wonderful and complete coverage of the life of the last 250 GTO still preserved in its original conditions.

-1985 288 GTO #7693, the story of the origin of one of the most iconic road legal Ferrari ever manufactured. The people and the technology behind one of the greatest car projects ever. Featured, #7693, sold new in Italy and now residing in the USA.

-250 GTO Reunion: The exclusive coverage of the 2022 hyper private event dedicated to the 250 GTOs. An incredible gathering of 15 GTOs, driving on some of the emptiest and most scenic road in Virginia and Tennesse.

-Goodwood Revival: the coverage of the most refined racing event in the classic car world.

-Ferrari Cavalcade Classic: coverage of the event that brings classic Ferraris on the road. This time, the landscape of the Dolomites is the perfect scenery for the 64 classic Ferraris on tour.