Cavallino The Journal Of Ferrari History Number 254 Apr 2023 - May 2023

1953 Ferrari 250 MM Berlinetta Pinin Farina s/n 0312. Completed at the end of June 1953, it was



purchased through importer Luigi Chinetti by Californian Bill Devin. In its first-ever competition



the car was entrusted to Phil Hill, who drove it to first place overall. In 1955 s/n 0312 appeared on



the cover of Road & Track magazine, still in its white and blue livery. And now in 2023, freshly



restored, it is featured in the same color scheme, this time on the cover of Cavallino.



2013-2017 599 GTZ Nibbio Zagato s/n ZFFFD60B000166264 and s/n ZFFFF60T180161041, the



inside story of the Ferrari 599 GTZ Nibbio, a bespoke Ferrari-approved, limited (10-car) production



model created by Zagato, with input from Andrea Zagato and his designer, Norihiko Harada.



Palm Beach Cavallino Classic 2023: Coverage of the first Cavallino Classic concours of the year,



held in the gardens of “The Breakers” in Palm Beach. This, the 32nd Palm Beach Cavallino Classic,



was a wonderful and refined gathering of classic and youngtimer Ferraris, which culminated in



three Best of Show awards.



The MM Ferrari: the full story and model list of every series of Ferraris bearing the magical “Mille



Miglia” name.



Ferrari Purosangue — the first ride: a detailed account of the full test drive, on tarmac and snow, of



the first 4-door Ferrari, lifted to better cope with “everyday” adventures. What is it like driving this



family car powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 running at 8,250 rpm?



The Ferrari SF-23 is the 69th Ferrari model developed for Formula 1. Cavallino describes its



unveiling and tells the secrets of the Ferrari F1 for the 2023 season.



Schedoni is an important name, having been, since the 1970s, synonymous with Ferrari luggage,



leather accessories, and seat covers. Simone Schedoni tells us the whole story of how a small family



shop developed to become such an iconic name.



And, as always, Cavallino brings you the voice of several editorialists, discussing a variety of



topics, and market specialists analyzing the value of different Ferrari cars.