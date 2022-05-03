Challenge Me The Race (Mike Hawthorn, 1958)

Description

Author: Mike Hawthorn, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 0946627207,  Edition, 1958 **Second-Hand book in excellent condition, minor foxing**

Reviewing this great racing driver's autobiography the Times Literary Supplement writes :

"The story itself is an enthralling one. Mr. Hawthorn describes every race in his closely packed career, and this makes it hard to put the book down—for one appreciates that he is driving almost constantly along the narrow verge separating triumph from disaster, and has to keep turning over the page to see whcthcr, in this event or that, he finished gloriously among the first three, or ignominiously in a ditch.

"Probably Mr. Hawthorn's most controversial race was that at Lc Mans in 1955, when he was a participant (himself unscathed) in the incident which caused a Mercedes to fly from the track into a crowd of spectators, creating a three-figure casualty list. But the book does not dwell excessively on this spectacular tragedy: on the contrary, its interest to followers of motor racing resides in its complete coverage of the numerous and varied events in which Mr. Hawthorn participated during the first seven seasons (1951-57 inclusive) of a career which has perhaps not yet attained its peak."

With many action photographs


