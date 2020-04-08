Champion Agostini - Profile of a Legend DVD

  • Champion Agostini - Profile of a Legend DVD (5017559059729)
Description

The Champions series would be incomplete without the story of the Italian super-racer and fifteen times World Champion Giacomo Agostini.

Blessed with film star looks, charm and an innate talent for riding bikes, Agostini was never going to be an ordinary rider. In 1965 he signed up to ride Count Agusta’s magnificent MV machines, and his epic battles with Mike Hailwood’s Honda became the stuff of motorcycle legend. In 1974 Ago switched to Yamaha and the success continued. He was 500cc World Champion for seven years in succession (‘66-’72) and 350 Champion for another seven (‘68-’74). Both are records and are likely to remain so.

He took his sublime skills to the TT, riding 16 races, winning ten - all on MV Agustas. He completed a Senior/Junior double in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 1972 and was involved in the thrilling Diamond Jubilee battle with Hailwood.

This enthralling film captures the essence of a man who combined skill and courage with a magical touch for motorcycle riding; a man who never once fell seriously in his seventeen-year career; a man who simply could not stop winning. This is the story of Ago, a true champion.

