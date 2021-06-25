Chevrolet Impala 1958 - 1970 - The American Dream

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 9781787113107

By Norm Mort

Paperback • 20.5x19cm • 96 pages • 116 pictures

This book examines the evolution of the popular Chevrolet Impala from the late 1950s stylish ‘specialty’ vehicle to become Chevrolet’s best-selling, iconic model in North America. This volume focuses on specifications, rarer performance models, industry facts and figures and optional equipment, through detailed text, brochure and advertising images, and is copiously illustrated with many previously unpublished photographs.

The important role played by the Impala for Chevrolet (and GM as a whole) is also examined, from its status as a top-of-the-line ‘specialty’ model, through the broad range of body styles, to a mainstream, volume-production car.

As the 1950s ended, the Chevrolet Impala evolved into a status symbol, and added more and more style, comfort and optional equipment to its ever-increasing model range. From its similar styling and tri-colour pastel paint finishes, the original Chevrolet Impala was the flashy, stylish sibling in the line-up, only to eventually return to a more conservative, high-volume, mainstream car.

As well as the historical aspects of the car, a final chapter explores present-day custom Impalas and Resto Rods – from custom bodywork modifications to spectacular works of art.