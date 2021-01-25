Chevrolet Inline-6 Engine - How to Rebuild (SA455)

*NOTE: This book focuses on the 1954-1962 engines. These engines had insert bearings as opposed to the poured Babbitt bearings of the earlier models. With the majority of owners retrofitting the newer engines into older chassis and the difficulty finding Babbitt professionals today, the focus of this book is on the 1954-62 versions.*

When rebuilding your Chevrolet inline-6 engine known as the Stovebolt, take advantage of Deve Krehbiel's knowledge that spans decades.

Deve of devestechnet.com created the ultimate resource on rebuilding the Stovebolt Chevrolet powerplant. Using color photography with step-by-step sequencing, Deve takes you through the disassembly, rebuild, and reassembly of these engines, including rebuilding the carburetor, distributor, and intake/exhaust systems. Tech Tips highlight areas that can be overlooked, such as proper cleaning and determining if a part is reusable, and an appendix provides information on decoding casting numbers.

Chevrolet's Stovebolt was produced and applied to Chevrolet-powered automobiles from 1929 through 1962. Its effectiveness and simplicity greatly contributed to the lengthy duration of its life span with the engine still being created in some capacity into 2009.

With millions of Chevrolets built with an inline-6 engine, there's no shortage of candidates for a rebuild. With Chevrolet Inline-6 Engine: How to Rebuild, you will now have the perfect complementary tool to walk you through the entire engine-rebuilding process.

Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 407 color photos and charts

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613254882

Product Code: SA455

Table of contents:

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1: Engine Identification

Casting Numbers

Serial Numbers

Head Casting Numbers

Visual Differences

Engine Condition

Is It a Rebuild Candidate?

Organization Is Key

Chapter 2: Tools and Engine Cleaning

Tools List

General Cleaning Procedures

Chapter 3: The Head and Associated Parts

Lifters

Pushrods

Rocker Assembly

Head Machining Prep

Chapter 4: Engine and Sheet Metal Parts Preparation

Bellhousing Disassembly

Oil Pan

Valve Cover

Side Cover

Chapter 5: Engine Teardown

Harmonic Balancer and Oil Pump Removal

Dipstick Tube

Timing Gear Cover

Camshaft

Crankshaft and Pistons

Water Jacket

Chapter 6: Choosing a Machine Shop

Preparing for Machine Shop Work

Standard Shop Procedures

Chapter 7: While the Engine Is at the Shop

Chapter 8: Distributor

Distributor Rebuild

Vacuum Advance

Ignition System

Reluctor

Wiring and Details

High-Energy Ignition System

Chapter 9: Carburetor

New-Style Carb to Old-Style Filter

Rochester B Carb Disassembly

Rochester B Carb Reassembly

Fuel Delivery System

Chapter 10: Miscellaneous Important Details

Intake/Exhaust Manifold Assembly

Engine Sheet Metal Prep and Painting

Flywheel Tips

Starter Engagement

Clutch Choices

Water Pump Adapter

Positive Crankcase Ventilation System

Spin-On Oil Filter Adapter

High-Energy Ignition

Thermostat and Housing

Chapter 11: Post–Engine Shop Preparation

Building an Inline-6 Engine Stand Adapter

Cleaning and Prepping for Paint

Final Machining Prior to Assembly

Chapter 12: Engine Assembly

Crankshaft

Timing Plate

Camshaft

Oil Seal

Timing Cover and Harmonic Balancer

Oil Pump and Pickup

Pistons and Piston Rods

Rings

Pistons

Oil Pan

Head

Intake and Exhaust Assembly

Water Pump

Carburetor

Miscellaneous Attention to Detail

Fuel Pump

Valves

Hard Lines

Spark Plugs and Plug Wires

Water and Oil 1

Engine Break-In

Appendix

Resources