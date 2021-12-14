Chris Pook & the History of the Long Beach GP (Gordon Kirby)

When Chris Pook declared his intention to run a Grand Prix race through the streets of Long Beach many people thought he was out of his mind. But with the powerful support of racing legend Dan Gurney, and many other enthusiast, Pook proved his doubters wrong as he built the most successful street race in American motor racing history. The race spawned extensive redevelopment of the city’s coastal downtown area as Pook’s crazy idea turned into a model for bringing racing to the people and using the surrounding event to rebuild a flagging community.

Written by Gordon Kirby

Forward by Mario Andretti