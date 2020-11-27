Coachwork on Rolls-Royce and Bentley 1945-1965 (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781906133894
UPC:
9781906133894
MPN:
9781906133894
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Coachwork on Rolls-Royce and Bentley 1945-1965 (James Taylor) (9781906133894)
  • Coachwork on Rolls-Royce and Bentley 1945-1965 (James Taylor) (9781906133894)
$139.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781906133894, hardcover, published in 2019, 192 pages

Rolls-Royce and Bentley relied upon standardised body designs after 1945, but for the next two decades both marques also supplied chassis frames separately, and it was possible to have these clothed with coachwork by bespoke coachbuilders like, for example, Mulliner, Park Ward and James Young in Britain, or Graber, Farina and Franay in Europe. Many buyers took this route, and this highly illustrated book bears witness to the wide variety of styles that were built in this fascinating period. Chassis number lists for each coachbuilder, both in Britain and overseas, identify their creations, to make this a comprehensive and essential companion for anyone interested in Rolls-Royce and Bentley in the post-war era.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Rolls-Royce &amp; Bentley Gold Portfolio 1980 - 1989 Rolls-Royce &amp; Bentley Gold Portfolio 1980 - 1989

Rolls-Royce And Bentley Gold Portfolio 1980 - 1989

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . Design of the Silver Spirit started as early as 1972, but it was not until 1980 that it entered production with most of the chassis design of the Shadow carried over. Sales...