The history of the Cobra Jet comes back to life by showcasing the vast array of Ford and Mercury iron that could be ordered with this performance option, including the current, low-production Cobra Jet Mustangs built from 2008 to the present that terrorize the drag strip. This all-encompassing book is the first to specifically feature the Cobra Jet cars of yesterday and today.

Hardcover, CT-612

ISBN

9781613253786