Complete Book of Corvette - Every Model Since 1953 (Revised Edition 2020)

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 320 pages

Revised & Updated Includes New Mid-Engine Corvette Stingray

The Complete Book of Corvette covers every production model and every year of Chevrolet’s legendary performance car. Every Z06 and ZR-1, racers, prototypes, Indy pace cars—they’re all here, including the stunning mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray. Every model year is presented with an insightful text, technical specifications, and beautiful photography culled from the author’s own images and GM’s photographic archives.

With more than sixty years of production under its belt, the Corvette remains a world-class sports car offering a fascinating development story and a stellar competition record. The Complete Book of Corvette covers all eight generations, from the first six-cylinder model in 1953 to the all-conquering L88 of the 1960s to 21st century ZR1 and Z06 to today’s tour de force mid-engine Stingray—the ultimate expression of Chevrolet’s and Zora Arkus Duntov’s vision.

Prototypes, racers, one-offs, and specialty packages also get their due as do the designers and engineers behind the iconic Corvette. It’s all here in the ultimate reference for all Corvette enthusiasts.