Crashed And Byrned -the Greatest Racing Driver You Never Saw

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781906850050
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$40.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Crashed And Byrned -the Greatest Racing Driver You Never Saw - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

The Amazing Life Story Of Tommy Byrne ("the Best Of Them All" According To Eddie Jordan) Who Abandoned A Career In Motorsport And Embarked On A Series Of Adventures That Seem Scarcely Believable. "you Won't Be Able To Put It Down," Said The Times, While Autosport Called It, "one Of The Best Racing Books You'll Read This Decade."

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
4000
Book Title:
Crashed And Byrned -the Greatest Racing Driver You Never Saw
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2008
Pages:
254
Author:
Byrne T
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The Drivers: A Celebration of New Zealand Motor Sports Greatest The Drivers: A Celebration of New Zealand Motor Sports Greatest

The Drivers - A Celebration of New Zealand Motor Sports Greatest

HarperCollins Publishers

$89.95
By: Tim Nevinson . The Drivers is the first in a fascinating series of books that capture the remarkable legacy of New Zealand motor sports' past, and indeed its future, by looking at the individual...
Out of stock
The Greatest Racing Driver The Greatest Racing Driver Back Cover

The Greatest Racing Driver

$59.95
ISBN: 9781452510965, number of pages: 529, softcover book, published in 2013 "The life and times of Great Drivers, with a logical anlysis revealing the Gretest." Who has been the world’s...
The Racing Driver (Denis Jenkinson) (B000O8Z9Y0)
Add to Cart

The Racing Driver (Denis Jenkinson)

Bentley Publishers

$99.95
Author: Denis Jenkinson, Hardbound, 207 Pages, ASIN:  B01NCQ5OJJ, First Robert Bentlry Impression, 1959 **Second-Hand book in good condition (Slight tear on dustcover), 1969 print . . . unique...