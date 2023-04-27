Crashed And Byrned -the Greatest Racing Driver You Never Saw - 2nd hand book in very good condition.

The Amazing Life Story Of Tommy Byrne ("the Best Of Them All" According To Eddie Jordan) Who Abandoned A Career In Motorsport And Embarked On A Series Of Adventures That Seem Scarcely Believable. "you Won't Be Able To Put It Down," Said The Times, While Autosport Called It, "one Of The Best Racing Books You'll Read This Decade."