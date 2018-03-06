Customizing Your Motorcycle, Shed-Built to Show Bike

ISBN: 9781785003691

PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 06/03/2018

PAGES: 176

BINDING: Hardback PPC

SIZE: 297x210 mm

INSIDE: 409 colour photographs



Building a custom motorcycle has never been more popular, with even the major manufacturers keen to capitalize on the growing trend. A custom motorbike is the product of an owner using their own skills to produce an individual machine, and with the right tools and approach it is well within most people's means to take a standard machine, new or second-hand, and make it their personal statement. Providing clear and practical advice, this new book introduces the reader to the techniques and processes needed to customize any motorcycle. Projects demonstrate how to make custom parts, while examples of custom bikes built by the author show how they are designed and put together.

The book covers: