Customizing Your Motorcycle, Shed-Built to Show Bike

Description

ISBN: 9781785003691
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 06/03/2018
PAGES: 176
BINDING: Hardback PPC
SIZE: 297x210 mm
INSIDE: 409 colour photographs


Building a custom motorcycle has never been more popular, with even the major manufacturers keen to capitalize on the growing trend. A custom motorbike is the product of an owner using their own skills to produce an individual machine, and with the right tools and approach it is well within most people's means to take a standard machine, new or second-hand, and make it their personal statement. Providing clear and practical advice, this new book introduces the reader to the techniques and processes needed to customize any motorcycle. Projects demonstrate how to make custom parts, while examples of custom bikes built by the author show how they are designed and put together.

The book covers:

  • An introduction to the main styles on which today's custom scene was founded
  • Choosing a suitable bike and how to make decisions when buying second-hand
  • Workshop setup and tools
  • Components of a bike and custom parts
  • Basic improvements and the essential maintenance to make a safe and usable bike
  • Modifying frames and building seats, tanks and other components
  • Welding, cleaning and preparation for painting
