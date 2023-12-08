Porter Press International

Design & Desire

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089016
UPC:
9781913089016
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Design & Desire
  • Design & Desire
  • Design & Desire
  • Design & Desire
$130.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

When Keith Helfet embarked upon an ambitious project to create a new body shape for a secondhand Triumph Spitfire using little more than foam offcuts and plaster of Paris, a life as one of the world's most successful automotive designers seemed like an impossible dream. And yet that's precisely what he would become.

After studying at London's prestigious Royal College of Art, the South-African born youngster secured a job at Jaguar, where he would meet his mentor – marque founder Sir William Lyons. Thanks to his encouragement and guidance, Helfet would go on to create a number of iconic designs such as the XJ220 supercar, the XK180 and the beautiful F-type concept created in 2000.

With diversions into medical imaging, product design, power-assisted bicycles and electric vehicles, Design & Desire offers a personal insight into a unique and varied career that has spanned more than four decades – and counting…

Key Points

From Cape Town to Jaguar – the remarkable life of the man who designed the legendary XJ220.

Over 160 images, including many photographs and drawings from Keith Helfet’s own collection and from the early stages of his design career.

A chapter devoted entirely to the creation of the Jaguar XJ220 – in his own words.

A personal insight into the world of automotive design.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Design & Desire
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
128
Author:
Keith Helfet
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Driven by Desire – The Desire Wilson story
Add to Cart

Driven by Desire – The Desire Wilson story

Veloce Publishing

$46.50
The story of the driver rated by many as the best woman ever to race cars, and the most capable ever to have driven in Formula One. Her 50-year career began at the age of five in South Africa, moving...
On Sale
Delage: Styling and Design Delage: Styling and Design
Add to Cart

Delage - Styling and Design

Dalton Watson Fine Books

Now: $225.00
Was: $300.00
2nd hand book in very good condition By: Richard S. Adatto, Diana E. Meredith . Illustrations: 30 black and white, 20 original styling drawings and 67 color photographs, a combination of archival and...
Ferrari Design: The Definitive Study Ferrari Design: The Definitive Study
Add to Cart

Ferrari Design - The Definitive Study

Haynes

$120.00
By: Glen Smale . Following his award-winning Jaguar E-type: Portrait of a Design Icon, Glen Smale turns his attention to Ferrari and surely some of the most iconic and beautiful automotive designs...
On Sale
The Car Design Yearbook 6 The Car Design Yearbook 6
Add to Cart

The Car Design Yearbook 6

Merrell Publishers

MSRP: $89.95
Now: $67.00
Was: $89.95
By: Stephen Newbury .   Other Details Publisher Code: 9781858943787 ISBN 10: 1858943787 ISBN 13: 9781858943787 Published: 2007 Dimensions: 250x285mm Pages: 279
Out of stock
Marcello Gandini: Maestro of Design ( 9781854432797) front Marcello Gandini: Maestro of Design ( 9781854432797, ) - back

Marcello Gandini - Maestro of Design

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$795.00
Author: Gautam Sen, Two-Volume Slipcased Edition ISBN: 9781854432797, REGULAR EDITION LIMITED TO 600 COPIES That Marcello Gandini is one of the greatest of automobile designers ever has never been...