Dick Johnson Racing - The First To 1000 Official Signed Limited Edition

Description

The official signed hardcover book by Dick Johnson with acclaimed author John Smailes covering 1000 championship races for Dick Johnson Racing between 1981-2022 including almost 1000 images, comprehensive team statistics and more.

Limited Edition Number: 3000

Product Specifications:

Each copy is signed by Dick Johnson AM and Dr. Ryan Story AM
Individually numbered limited edition (number may vary from the photo)
Hardcover
Size: (W) 300mm X (H) 240mm
332 Pages

Book Title:
Dick Johnson Racing - The First To 1000 Official Signed Limited Edition
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
332
Author:
Dick Johnson, John Smailes
