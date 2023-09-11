Description
The official signed hardcover book by Dick Johnson with acclaimed author John Smailes covering 1000 championship races for Dick Johnson Racing between 1981-2022 including almost 1000 images, comprehensive team statistics and more.
Limited Edition Number: 3000
Product Specifications:
Each copy is signed by Dick Johnson AM and Dr. Ryan Story AM
Individually numbered limited edition (number may vary from the photo)
Hardcover
Size: (W) 300mm X (H) 240mm
332 Pages
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Dick Johnson Racing - The First To 1000 Official Signed Limited Edition
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
332
|
Author:
|
Dick Johnson, John Smailes
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186