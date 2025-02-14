HPBooks

Dirt Track Chassis & Suspension

Description

Circle Track & Racing Technologymagazine, the leader in presenting state-of-the-art technical information for the auto racing community, now offers a chassis and suspension guide featuring some of the best dirt track racing technical articles ever produced. Inside you’ll find important topics critical to racing success such as shock and spring tuning, four-link tech, handling fixes, chassis fabrication and setup, tire grooving and much more. It contains valuable information about how to design, build, set up and race your dirt car, helping you get the most success from your racing ventures. Some of the most knowledgeable writers in the racing industry have contributed to the pages of Circle Trackover the years and this book puts that information at your fingertips. It will be a valuable addition to your racing technical library.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Dirt Track Chassis & Suspension
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2007
Pages:
122
Author:
Ed: Circle Track Mag
