Dodge Challenger & Plymouth Barracuda - Chryslers Potent Pony Cars

An in-depth look at the very desirable pony cars from Plymouth and Dodge that managed to beat the Ford Mustang to the dealerships and went on to become one of the most sought after classic cars of all time.

The ultimate Chrysler pony car book written in Peter’s now familiar and welcome unpretentious style, featuring every series and model of pony car made by the Chrysler Corporation in the 1960s and 70s, including the slippery Barracuda and classic Dodge Challenger, along with stars of the big screen and drag strip.

Features

• Covers the development from the Valiant

• Shows design concepts and development

• Fresh new photos of original vehicles

• Covers all sub-series and models

• Follows a chronological coarse through historic events

• Shows rarely seen archive pictures and period adverts

• Written in plain unpretentious English, and easy to follow

• Extended captions with the images