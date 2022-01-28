Drivers on Drivers - Motorsport Greats on their Rivals, Teammates and Heroes (Philip Porter Plus many more)

Published in support of cancer charity Hope for Tomorrow, Drivers on Driversfeatures some of the greatest names in motor racing speaking candidly about their biggest rivals as well as their heroes, teammates and friends. It is a unique concept, with those interviewed ranging from legends of the 1950s such as Tony Brooks and 1960s rally icon Paddy Hopkirk, to Derek Bell, Mika Häkkinen, and current superstars such as Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Each driver is in conversation with a leading motorsport writer or broadcaster, and the book is illustrated with stunning photography throughout.

KEY POINTS



- Thirty-one revealing interviews, featuring motorsport legends opening up about their fellow drivers and offering unique insights into what separated the great from the good, who they looked up to and learnt from, and who to avoid on-track.

- Interviews include Tony Brooks on Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart on Jim Clark, Gerhard Berger on Ayrton Senna, Mark Webber on Sebastian Vettel, and many more...

- Interviewees include eight Formula One World Champions, nine winners of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and 13 Grand Prix winners.

- Interviews conducted by Philip Porter along with a team of leading motorsport writers and broadcasters – Mark Cole, Ben Edwards, Louise Goodman, Simon Taylor, David Tremayne, Peter Windsor and Ian Wagstaff.

- Contains stories of tragedy and humour, triumph and disaster, as these great names give personal insights into motor racing’s deepest friendships and fiercest rivalries.

- More than 100 superb photographs illustrating pivotal career moments, on-track battles, and candid shots of their interactions with fellow drivers

THE AUTHORS

Philip Porter has been a passionate motor racing enthusiast since childhood. He became a close friend with boyhood hero, Stirling Moss, writing four books together. Another legend with whom he co-wrote and became close friends was the great Murray Walker. Philip has written around 35 books and formed Porter Press International in 2005. He started competing in motorsport while at school and began collecting classic cars in the early ’70s. In 1997, he and his wife Julie formed the International Jaguar XK Club, then the Jaguar E-type Club in 2005.

Mark Cole is a former press officer, journalist, author and long-term commentator for Eurosport TV. He has attended every Le Mans race for 40 years. Mark has written three major books for Porter Press, including Ultimate McLaren F1 GTR.

Ben Edwards has commentated for Eurosport, ESPN and Channel 5. In 2012 he joined the BBC as its lead F1 commentator, and from 2016 until the end of 2020 continued in this role for Channel 4.

Louise Goodman is an experienced broadcaster who was ITV’s F1 pitlane reporter for several seasons, and later presented ITV’s coverage of the British Touring Car Championship.

Simon Taylor started a long and successful career in publishing and broadcasting by joining Autosport straight from university and became its editor at the age of 23. He commentated on F1 for BBC radio from 1976 until 1997.

David Tremayne is one of the most respected of motor racing journalists, having written extensively about F1 and the Land Speed Record. He was the F1 correspondent for The Independent newspaper and co-founded GrandPrix+, the sport’s first e-magazine.

Ian Wagstaff is a prolific motor racing journalist and multiple award-winning author, having twice won the Guild of Motoring Writers’ Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy, as well as its Pierre Dreyfus award. He also had a stint as press officer at Silverstone.

Peter Windsor was motorsport editor of Autocar for several years, is a former Williams F1 team manager, has worked on television coverage of F1 for FSN, Sky Sports, ABC and SPEED F1, and is senior columnist for F1 Racing magazine.