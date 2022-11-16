Ducati Twins Restoration (Mick Walker, 1993)

Author: Mick Walker, Softbound, 1993, 240 pages - 2nd hand book in very good condition

My second book Ducati Twins (Osprey Publishing) has proved a top seller, being reprinted many times over since it first appeared back in 1985. Ducati Twins Restoration is intended to complement this earlier title, by providing a mountain of additional information for the restorer and enthusiast alike with its larger format and extra pages.

Some thirty different models are covered in Ducati Twins Restoration from the 750GT of the early 1970s through the 750F1/Montjuich models of the mid 1980s. Within the time scale there are three main engine types: bevel driven V-twins, belt driven V-twins and parallel twins.

Much of the material on which the text is based came from my own collection of factory literature gathered over many years or personal experience. Virtually all the photographs and line drawings too, came from my own files. The remainder have been provided by a number of Ducati enthusiasts, notably Alan Moseley, Gerolamo Bettoni, the late Don Upshaw, Doug Jackson, Alan Kirk, and finally the Ducati factory through their press officer, Nadia Pavignani.

Others who deserve a special mention are Paul Harris, Don Cairns, Simon Card, Bernard Adey (Spares GB), Graeme Richie, Hoss Elm (of Moto Cinelli, one of the British distributors) and last but certainly not least, my brother Richard.

Both my secretary Kim White, who typed the manuscript, and my wife Susan, who provides such valuable support and encouragement, deserve a special mention.

Finally, my thanks also go to the the excellent Osprey Publishing team, and editor Shaun Barrington. Once more, they have managed their usual professional transformation of the original manuscript into the finished product that you have before you now.

Mick Walker

